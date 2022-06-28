Marian Niskey Roy, age 81, of Lititz, PA, died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at United Zion Retirement Community. Marian was the mother of Deborah Roy Crumpler (Wyatt) of San Marcos, TX and Douglas B. Roy of Lancaster, PA. She was a loving "Grammi" to grandsons Max Roy, Liam Roy and granddaughters Nicole Roy Crumpler, Erin Cloyes Crumpler. Marian leaves behind a sister, Dr. Jayne E. Niskey, a sister-in-law, Alice Barnhardt Niskey and nieces Susan Niskey Popp, Karen Niskey Gurzynski, Dottie Roletter. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas S. Roy, Jr., her brother Jay P. Niskey, and brother-in-law Warren Kerber.
Born in Ridley Park, PA on January 3, 1941 to the late Jay Miller Niskey and Ervanna Hall Dutton, Marian attended the University of Pennsylvania where she met her husband. They were married October 1960. After living in Fort Knox, KY, they moved to Lancaster, PA in 1962 where they raised their children before retiring in 1994 to Naples, FL and Blowing Rock, NC. Marian moved to Lititz, PA in 2019. Marian taught Early Childhood Education in Lancaster for 14 years. She was a member of St Thomas Episcopal Church, Bonita Springs Historical Society, The Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild, The Naples Quilters Guild, The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild and founding member and past president of The Bonita Quilters. Marian loved animals and is surely enjoying "Puppy Heaven" now with her dogs Brownie, Rebel, Muffin, Trina, Patsy, Midge and Abby.
In lieu of a service, Marian desired her ashes to be scattered at Royal Ridge and Four Horse Ranch. Marian was passionate about preserving Lancaster County farms. Please consider donations made in her name to Lancaster Farmland Trust, a nonprofit that saves historic farms. lancasterfarmlandtrust.org 125 Lancaster Ave, Strasburg, PA 17579
