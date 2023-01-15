Marian N. Shaub, 89, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
Born in Oley, she was raised by her foster parents, the late Wilson and Lillian Fidler and was the wife of the late Roy Shaub, Jr. who passed away in 2008.
She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Rothsville.
In earlier years, Marian was a sewing machine operator for Dutchmaid. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and making trinkets for family and close friends.
Marian is survived by her son, Kenneth, husband of Donna (Wynn) Heiser of Lititz, and two grandchildren, Jennifer and Amanda Heiser.
In addition to her foster parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John G. Heiser; a son, Ricky Heiser; a foster sister, Betty (Fidler) Hartberger, and her 15 siblings.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron, followed by a graveside service at Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, with Chaplain Ethan Levengood officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at United Zion Retirement Community.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marian's memory may be made to United Zion Retirement Home Caring Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543.
