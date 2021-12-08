Marian M. Spangler was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She died Thursday December 2, 2021, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown where she was a resident. Marian was the proud wife of the late H. James Spangler who died in 2005. Marian was born in Landisville, the daughter of the late Clarence C. and Erma (Bowman) Bard. Marian graduated Mount Joy High School, class of 1946 and was employed at the former Gerberich-Payne Shoe Factory in Mount Joy and the former AMP, from which she retired. Marian was a faithful member of Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim. In her retirement, Marian spent time keeping-up with life-long schoolmates, doting on her granddaughters, and committed to community volunteer work. She enjoyed reading, learning to use the iPhone, and her greatest joy -- spending time with family and friends.
Marian is survived by her son, James D. Spangler, York; two granddaughters Laura E. and her spouse Lawrence Dailey; Amanda M. Spangler and her spouse Santiago Latorre; three great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Isabelle, Rose, with another great-granddaughter due in February; and dear friend, Mary Martin. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother Clarence Bard, Jr., a sister Betty Aument, a niece Donna Aument and a nephew David Bard.
Marian’s family will hold a private graveside service in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Juniper Village, 607 Hearthstone Drive, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or Masonic village Hospice, 98 Masonic drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com