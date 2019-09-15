Marian M. (Brown) Riedel, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at her Pequea Twp. home. Born in Peach Bottom, PA, she was the daughter to the late Elsie (McCoy) and Hayes G. Brown. She was married to the late Rev. Warren C. "Rocky" Riedel for almost 70 years.
Marian was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1940. In her younger years she was an avid bowler and softball player. She loved crossword puzzles, planting flowers and crocheting. She was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Penn State Nittany Lions. Marian worked at RCA, Hamilton Watch, Woodstream, The Canteen at the Ashland State Hospital in Fountain Springs, PA and The Bernville Wire Factory, from where she retired in 1991.
Marian is survived by her children: Mark W. Riedel, husband of Sandra (Bucher) of Deer Lake, daughter Cynthia G., wife of Paul Blatt of Myerstown; 3 grandchildren: Christopher Riedel, Kristina, wife of Joshua Jacoby and Danielle Riedel; 6 great-grandchildren. Marian was preceded in death by her granddaughter Lyndsey Ann Blatt.
Marian's family will greet friends from 10 to 11 AM, followed by a celebration of her life at 11 AM with Rev. Harry Kaufhold officiating, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Zion's United Church of Christ, 5 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta, PA 17547. Interment will take place 10:30AM Monday, September 23rd at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Zion's United Church, address above.
