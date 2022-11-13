Marian Louise Mehaffey, 91 years old, sadly passed away from natural causes on November 7, 2022 at Long Community, Lancaster. Preceded in death by husband, George Mehaffey, son, David May, and grandson, David Moyer. Marian is survived by her daughter Debra May, daughter-in-law Jeannine May, grandchildren, Greg (Betsy) May, Christina (Garrett) Mann and Colleen Moyer (wife of David). Great-grandchildren, Danielle and Dominic Moyer, Meadow May, Colin, and Maura Mann.
Marian worked at RCA for over 35 years. Her retirement years with George were filled with fun and laughter traveling in the RV, going to the beach, and finally moving to sunny southwest Florida for 20 years. Marian's favorite activity was gardening. "You can bury a lot of troubles digging in the dirt." She had a green thumb and could always keep anything alive. When she wasn't taking care of her plants, she was always busy with crafts, golfing, puzzles, card games, crocheting, painting, and anything new to keep her busy. Much of her time at Kirkwood was spent doing puzzles, playing "Hand and Foot," Canadian Rummy, and Mahjong. "Spinners" was her favorite game to play with her family and she was usually the winner. She was a very patient and caring person and could teach anyone how to play a game, crochet, garden and so much more.
She had a long history of crafting, starting with ceramics. She was well known for her holiday ceramics especially the Santa's. Her family and friends all have something ceramic from this era. She was a good painter and there are many pieces of artwork to remember her. Her great passion in these last years was crocheting. She was so giving with her crochet projects. Everyone she knows has a Marian creation.
Special Thank You to the nurses and care givers from Hospice & Community Care for their support, compassion, and loving care during the last year. Also, the care provided by Rosewood AL.
"No time on earth is long enough to share with those we love or to prepare our hearts for good bye." Love you always.
Family and friends will be received from 1:00-2:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life, on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at Charles F, Snyde,r Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Interment will be private in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com