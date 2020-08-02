Marian L. Victor, 89, of Lititz passed away with her family by her side on July 28, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Marian (Shane) Pryor and the wife of the late John D. Victor, who passed in 1997.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Marian briefly worked for Lancaster General Hospital as a credit manager in their business office. She dedicated most of her life to being a homemaker, but worked part time at a clothing store and for the School District of Lancaster as a lunchroom and playground attendant. She took great pride in her home and kept it pristine. Marian enjoyed reading books, collecting small stuffed bears, and, most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Marian was a Christian and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for 50 years before becoming a member at Redeemer Lutheran.
She is survived by her daughters; Beth Pierce (Jim) and Leslie Bourassa (Joseph), five grandchildren; Amy Menges, Melissa Irvin, Elizabeth Pierce, Kyle Victor, and Shain Bourassa, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Marian is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, her parents, a sister, Betty Jane Rhineer, and her infant son, John R. Victor.
A Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00AM at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:00AM. Interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marian's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
