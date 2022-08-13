Marian L. Stoltzfus

Marian Louise Stoltzfus, of Lancaster, graduated to eternity on Aug. 11, 2022. She was 64 years old. Marian was the daughter of Menno K. and Mildred B. (Smoker) Stoltzfus. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Marcia. She is survived by her brother Milt and his wife Lois (Brubaker) of Ephrata.
Marian lived with significant disabilities and had lived at the Ebensburg Center (PA) for many years. In 2000, she was blessed to be able to move into a Friendship Community group home setting where she was dearly loved. She also was served at the Excentia Adult Day Program until her retirement. Marian enjoyed going for walks and listening to music. Many thanks to those who served and loved Marian.
Burial will be private in Maple Grove Mennonite Cemetery. A gathering to celebrate Marian's life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, 6:30 p.m. at the Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Rd., Leola. Contributions in Marian's memory may be sent to Friendship Community, 1149 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. Furman's Leola
