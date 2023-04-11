Marian L. Paul, 92, of Denver, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Sinking Spring to the late Clarence and Mabel (Fisher) Gensemer and was the wife of the late Bennie Paul who passed away in June of 2000.
Marian was a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship Church, where she was active with the Altar Guild and Willing Workers. She was also a member of Reinholds VFW Auxiliary, Cocalico Area Christian Women's Club, and Reinholds Lioness Club. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with family.
She was a graduate of East Cocalico High School Class of 1948. She owned and operated Mrs. Paul's Flower Shop from 1970 to 1978.
Marian is survived by 4 children, Vicky Fasnacht, Susan, wife of Sidney Walmer, Cynthia, wife of Larry Shaub, and David Paul; 6 grandchildren, Scott and Bryan Fasnacht, Kyle and Kendra Walmer, Aaron and Caleb Shaub.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Andrew Paul.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am, with Pastor Craig Frazier officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marian's memory may be made to Swamp Christian Fellowship Church, 390 Swamp Church Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.