Marian L. Lombardo, 91, of Kite, GA, formerly of Washington Boro passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late Nicholas A. Lombardo. She was born in Washington Boro, daughter of the late Frederick and Helen Ortman Frey.
She is survived by one daughter: Susan J. Leiner Allman, Kite, GA. Three sons: Harry F. Leiner, Kite, GA; Ken W. Leiner, Sr., Lititz; and Kyle B. Leiner, Lancaster. Nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. One sister: Janet Coller, Washington Boro. She was preceded in death by two daughters: Patricia L. Leiner Thomas and Edith S. Leiner McDonnell. Nine brothers and six sisters.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Friends may call at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. 114 West Main Street, Mountville from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. To send an online condolence, visit: workmanfuneralhomes.com
