Marian L. King, 93, of Atglen, PA, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Naaman E. King with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage on December 6th. Marian was the daughter of the late Noah and Metta Martin Steffy of Bareville, PA. She was an active member in the sewing circle of the Parkesburg Mennonite Church and a loved Sunday School Teacher in the churches she attended through her lifetime. Marian worked as a draftsman for N. E. Martin in Leola and spent a year at Eastern Mennonite College. She worked with her husband on their potato and dairy farm and was the first one he called to fix machinery that broke down. Marian had many recipes for the crop they valued most, potatoes. Vacations were to various parts of the country to see blooming potato fields and to talk to other potato farmers. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she fished with them in the farm pond and quilted quilts and made wall hangings for each of them. She was an avid reader, often reciting poetry she had learned as a young woman.
Surviving besides her husband are 5 children: Ann King-Grosh (Jerrold Grosh) of Lancaster, Lowell (Joyce Hershey King) of Boswell, Galen (Tammy Lucas King) of Cochranville, Dorothy (Geoffrey Burkhart) of Atglen, and Conrad (Rhonda Franz King) of Atglen as well as 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and a sister, Harriet Kepiro of Ephrata. She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth D. King (Sheryl J. Smoker King) of Lancaster and 6 siblings: Jason, Chester A. and Allan Steffy, Alberta Benner, Faith Buckwalter and Edith Hershey.
A graveside service will take place at the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery, 441 Amish Road, Gap, PA on Thursday, October 15th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10:15 a.m. until time of service. Seating will be limited, please consider bringing your own chairs. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her honor can be made to Parkesburg Mennonite Church, 44 E. 2nd Ave., Parkesburg, PA 19365 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com