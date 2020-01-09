Olean, NY- Marian L. Keener, 83, of 602 Grandview Ave., passed away Monday (January 6, 2020) at the Bradford, PA Manor.
Born March 10, 1936 in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of Walter and Martha Brosey Heisey. On July 31, 1954 in Elizabethtown, PA she married Richard H. Keener who survives.
Marian was raised in Lancaster County and, after her marriage to Richard, began farming with him and raising a family. Later they farmed in Rexville, NY in Steuben County where she continued leading a Christian life, teaching her family the value of hard work, and making beautiful, hand-stitched quilts.
Surviving besides her husband are 4 daughters Beverly J. (Robert) Miller of Liberty, PA, Wendy L. (Leon) Brunk of Toano, VA, Julie A. (Randy) Knauer of Lititz, PA and Brenda L. (John) West of Olean; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 sister Jean (Jake) Snyder of Avon Park, FL; 2 brothers Kenneth Heisey of Elizabethtown, PA and Joseph (Anita) Heisey of Columbia, PA and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by 2 sisters Norma Groff and Rachel Gish.
The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 1-3pm at the West Union Mennonite Church, Rexville. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3pm in the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday (January 11, 2020) from 1-3pm at the Erisman Mennonite Church in Manheim, PA. Burial will follow in Erisman Mennonite Church Cemetery, Manheim, PA.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »