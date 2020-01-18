Marian L. Kaufhold, 79, of Columbia passed away on January 16th, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late Elwood and Mary Ortman Newcomer and was a lifelong resident of this area. Marian was a homemaker who was known for her sewing, cooking, and baking. She was active in her children's activities including Girl Scouts and baseball. Marian enjoyed camping with her family and attending social gatherings. She was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Marian leaves behind her husband of 56 years, James A. Kaufhold, Jr. of Columbia; her children, Kimberly, wife of Michael Hammer, Sr. of Windsor, James P. Kaufhold III, fiancé of Tracy Rettig of Mountville; three grandchildren, Michael, Jr, husband of MaryEllen Hammer of Wrightsville, Codey Hammer, fiancé of Viktoria Fry of Wrightsville, Sean Garbey of Lititz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marian's name to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia.
