Marian L. Cope, 95, of Manheim, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 12, 2023. She was a bright shining light for anyone who knew her. Marian was married to the love of her life, Joseph W. Cope, for 70 years before his passing.
She was kind, compassionate, caring and had a great sense of humor. She was generous with her love. She had a great love for her family, the Phillies, the Eagles, long johns, and hot fudge sundaes, not necessarily in that order.
At 95, Marian had an iPhone, was on Facebook, texted, Face Timed and played many games and puzzles. It has been said: "If you can't get along with Marian Cope, you can't get along with anybody."
Marian is survived by three daughters: Linda Byrne (Ray), Donna Cope, and Debra Minnich, three grandchildren, Ray Byrne (Missy), Michele Minnich, and Lindsay Minnich Kirk (Mike), and Five great-grandchildren, Braydn Minnich, Tyler Byrne, Archer Kirk, Brooks Kirk, and Charlotte Kirk. She is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Burgher, at the age of 99, along with nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life Service for Marian will be announced at a later date. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
