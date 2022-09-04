Marian K. Rissler, 74, of East Earl, passed away at home on September 1, 2022 following an 8 year battle with Alzheimer's. Her love for her family and small children remained until the end of her life.
She was married 54 years to Floyd R. Rissler. Born in Denver, she was the daughter of the late David M. and Amanda Z. Kilmer Newswanger.
Marian was a member of the Bowmansville Mennonite Church. She had worked in a sewing factory and then worked many years as a bookkeeper for Rissler Masonry. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed playing games with and reading books to her children and grandchildren. Her interests included gardening, scrapbooking, walking, doing puzzles and reading her Bible daily.
Surviving besides her husband are three sons, Quentin husband of Darlene Rissler, Vincent husband of Jenn Rissler and Kevin husband of Diane Rissler; a daughter, Becky wife of Robert Marshall; 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and siblings, Susie Newswanger, Elias husband of Mary Newswanger, Amos husband of Eileen Newswanger, Daniel Newswanger, and Lydia Newswanger. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sharyn Rissler, a sister, Anna Newswanger, a brother, David Newswanger and by a sister-in-law, Ella Newswanger.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 A.M. at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, PA with the Rev. Larry Weber officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Thursday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater PA Chapter at www.alz.org/pa. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.