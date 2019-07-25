Marian I. Oster, 92, of Ephrata Manor, formerly of Leola, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with family by her side. She was the loving wife of Frederick P. Oster, Jr. who died in 2014. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Cloister and Tillie Irene Shirk Stover.
Marian worked in production assembly at C&D Battery from which she retired. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Leola; a Sunday school and Bible school teacher and served on Zion's Altar Guild. A devoted servant, Marian enjoyed going to the beach, counted cross stitch, puzzles and spending time with family.
She will be lovingly missed by: two daughters, Judy McGallicher companion of James Giuffrida, York, PA, Michele Oster companion of John Gavin, Audubon, NJ; five grandchildren, Jody Jenks, Kimberly Fisher (John Jr.), Douglas Esbenshade (Kristin), Courtney Esbenshade, Tylor Brooks-Oster; seven great-grandchildren, Taylor Fisher, Michaela Woods, Nicholas Jenks, Haley Fisher, Elijah Fisher, Olivia Olsen, Rodney Rippy; three great-great-grandchildren, Sophia, Desmond, Riley.
A son, Dennis Oster, three brothers and four sisters preceded her in death.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Road, Leola, PA 17540 with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing: 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions welcomed to: Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund. Furman's-Leola