Marian Harnish Root Shenk, 95, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 18, 2023. She was born near Manheim to the late Clyde Kreider Root and Mary Harnish Root. She was married for 69 years to Clarence M. Shenk, who passed away in 2018. Also preceding her in death was her brother J. Clyde Root (Laverne).
Marian is survived by her three children, Darlene (Stephen) Van Ormer, John (Frances Leaman), and Rose Clark, nine grandchildren, Laurie (Lynn) Ressler, Lindsey (Nathan) Frey, Kara (Steve) Scheidt, Jonathan Shenk, Krista (Jordan) Smucker, Brianna (Keith) Brubaker, Susan Clark (James Cody), Helen Clark, Karen Clark, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Marian spent her childhood on the family-owned Root's Nurseries, helping her dad and grandfather, Jacob. As a teen, she began working at market for S. Clyde Weaver Meats in Lancaster and Philadelphia. After graduating from Hempfield High school, she began working as a dental assistant for Dr. Byerly and Snyder. She attended East Petersburg Mennonite Church where she taught Sunday School and VBS.
After her marriage to Clarence, she became a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church and was a Teacher's Aide at the Parent and Preschool Center there for many years.
In the 1950s, Marian and Clarence began selling surplus vegetables from the garden at a roadside table. This soon grew into a thriving business specializing in sweet corn, vegetables and chrysanthemums. A roadside market and greenhouses were built, and Shenk's Farm Market was established. Marian worked at the market until she was in her 80s. She loved meeting and talking to people, and they in turn loved her.
As her life slowed down in later years, she began knitting baby caps to donate to local hospitals and made well over 3000. She also spent many hours coloring pictures with markers and gave away hundreds of her creations. She continued to love visits from family; the great-grandchildren always brought a smile to her face. She will be greatly missed.
A private burial was held. There will be a memorial service on June 4 at 3:00 PM at Mellinger Mennonite Church in the Fellowship Hall.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster or Meals on Wheels of Lancaster.
