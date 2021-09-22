Marian (Groff) Walker December 6, 1921 - September 13, 2021

Marian Walker, 99, a Quaker and member of Concord Friends Meeting, passed away suddenly at her home in Cheyney with her family at her side. She was former president and on the board of CARE, Concern for Animals Respect for the Environment, where she advocated for plant-based food and animal welfare. She helped found The Chester County Vegan Festival in West Chester one of the oldest all-vegan festivals in the country. At age 9 she chose to be a vegetarian then committed to veganism about 45 years ago. Known for her stellar work in civil rights and racial integration, she was first to integrate the administrative staff of Cheyney College and later graduated from Cheyney University. She helped found the racially integrated YWCA to counter the segregated YMCA of West Chester and worked tirelessly to get the first black teacher hired in West Chester High School. She took her children to the March on Washington in 1963 to see her husband Charlie Walker on the dais as one of the organizers. They lived in two racially-integrated housing developments with their six children, first at Tanguy Homesteads and then Cheyney Homesteads.
She graduated valedictorian of her class at East Lampeter High School and then attended Elizabethtown College. Marian took in women from Pennsylvania Home of the Sparrow and newly-released women prisoners until they found jobs and housing.
She was the driving force behind her daughter Brenda's biography of her husband Charlie, A Quaker Behind the Dream: Charlie Walker and the Civil Rights Movement. Marian selflessly cared for him during a twelve-year illness until he passed in 2004.
She is survived by six children: Winifred Walker Mecherly of Milwaukee, WI; Larry Walker of Arden, DE; Brenda Walker Beadenkopf of Niles, MI; Allan Walker of Yardley; Valerie Walker Peery and Gloria Walker Burger of West Chester; 23 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for October 9 at 2:30 pm at Concord Friends Meeting in Concordville, PA.
