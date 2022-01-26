Our sweet, precious mother, Marian G. Jones, age 94 of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 23, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Jones. Marian was born in Altoona, PA, daughter of the late Andrew and Bertha Weaverling Dodson.
She attended Calvary Church with her family for many years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, canning, crossword puzzles and was an amazing Scrabble player. Most of all, Marian loved being a mother and grandmother. She devoted her heart and soul to her family, making every moment special with her spunk, beautiful, bright smile, quick wit, tender touch, constant care, and acts of kindness and love.
Often with a twinkle in her eye, she would share stories, with anyone who would listen, of God’s provision and faithfulness. Her children are eternally grateful for her godly influence and the precious way she pointed them to Christ, planting His sacrificial love in their hearts. Although Marian never acquired much, she gave much, and loved much more— being faithful to her Lord and Savior to the very end. Marian will be greatly missed by her children and family and will forever be cherished in their hearts.
She is survived by 4 children; Robert Jones, Jr. of Columbia, Steve Jones of Palm Coast, FL, Ted, husband of Tracie Kalin Jones of Manheim, and Joy, wife of Raymond Fisher of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a sister, Doris, wife of Bill Fetterman of Downingtown. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings; Andrew “Junior” Dodson, Samuel “Sonny” Dodson and Hazel Lynes.
A viewing will be Saturday, January 29th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM at Lake View Bible Church, 383 Lake View Drive, Manheim. Pastor John Collins will be officiating. Interment will take place following at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 845 Laurel Hill Road, Columbia, PA, 17512, at approximately 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Align Life Ministries, P.O. Box 707, 131 South 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. Online condolences can be made at: www.shiveryfuneralhome.com