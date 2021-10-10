Marian G. Heisey, 85, formerly of Elm and Brickerville, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Luther Acres in Lititz, PA. Born in Elm, PA, Marian was a daughter of the late Rufus and Almenara (Gerhart) Heisey.
She earned her teaching degree from the Kutztown State Teacher’s College and was an art teacher in the Donegal School District for 30 years. She was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ephrata, PA and had previously been a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brickerville where she served as organist and Sunday school teacher for many years.
Marian is survived by two sisters: Kathryn vonStetten of Lexington, MA and Phyllis, wife of Jay Eshleman, of Lititz, PA; 5 nephews; and 2 nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Elwood Heisey.
Memorial services will be held at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church 1331 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522 on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 9-10 a.m. Place of interment will be St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Brickerville, PA.
Arrangements are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
