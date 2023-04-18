Marian F. Stoltzfus, 84, a resident of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, 2023 with her family by her side.
She was married 63 years to John S. Stoltzfus also of Fairmount Homes. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Huber Shonk.
Marian was a homemaker. Earlier in life she had worked in the office for her husband and brother-in-law at Lancaster Level Flo. She was a member of Calvary Church. For many years she had been involved with the Gideons both at the local level and the state level. Marian enjoyed traveling and spending the winters at their home in Sarasota, FL. She was an excellent homemaker and enjoyed hosting family and friends in her home.
Surviving besides her husband are three children and nine grandchildren, Randy husband of Melanie Barge Stoltzfus of Lancaster, and their children, Clarke husband of Emily Cebulski Stoltzfus of Wind Gap, Grant Stoltzfus of Huntingdon, and Bradley Stoltzfus of Indiana, PA; Nancy wife of Kenneth Craul of Lancaster, and their children, Brittany wife of Greg Snyder of Strasburg, Kaitlin wife of Chad Newcomer of Lancaster, and Erin wife of Jeisson Zuleta of Willow Street; and Glenn husband of Melanie Rohrer Stoltzfus of Manheim, and their children, Alison wife of Jordan Good, Emily Stoltzfus and Tony Stoltzfus all of Manheim; four great grandchildren, Lynette, Audrey and Wade Snyder and Gray Good. She was preceded in death by a brother Clyde Shonk and by a sister Betty Peters. She was looking forward to two additional great-grandchildren arriving in the next few months.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fairmount Homes for the excellent care they provided to Marian.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 11:00 A.M. at the Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, 2903 Church Road, Bird-In-Hand, PA with the Rev. Adin Miller officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. If desired, contributions in Marian's memory may be made to Fairmount Home, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive. Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
A living tribute »