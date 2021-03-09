Marian F. Schwartz, passed away on March 7, 2021, while residing at Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lititz, PA. She was 87 years old. Her husband, Elwood "Woody" Schwartz predeceased her on November 22, 2020.
Born March 6, 1934, in Bowmansville, PA, Marian was a graduate of Shillington High School class of 1952.
Upon graduating from high school Marian was employed as a legal secretary for a Reading law firm. She met her future husband "Woody" as he was beginning his insurance career. Marian married Woody on March 17, 1956. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on St. Patrick's Day in 2020. The community of Adamstown became their home. In addition to raising her family, Marian was the secretary at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Adamstown. Marian felt it important to connect with her community and make it a better place. She was active in the Adamstown Women's Club and Friends of the Adamstown Area Library.
After Woody retired, they loved spending time together gardening and traveling. Marian is preceded in death by her parents, William "Tommy" and Annetta Sprecher. She is survived by her three children, Susan Klein (Tom), Eliot Schwartz (Lori), and Amy Schwartz (Tim), and three grandchildren.
Private Interment will take place at the convenience of the family at Bowmansville cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Adamstown Area Library or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Adamstown PA. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.
The family wishes to thank the various units of Brethren Village for their compassion and care that they gave to Marian while she resided in the community.