Marian Elizabeth (Edwards) Doane, 92, passed away peacefully at Lakeside, Willow Valley Communities, on September 2, 2021, following a 10-year struggle with progressive dementia.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Marian’s life will take place on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 1:00 PM. A combined celebration of Marian and John’s lives is being planned in Beulah, MI during the summer 2022. Those attending the service are required to wear masks. The family also respectfully requests that, for the safety of all, persons who have refrained from getting the coronavirus vaccine should also refrain from attending this service. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
