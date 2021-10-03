Marian E. Weicksel, 90, of Quarryville, formerly of Kirkwood, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was the beloved wife of Glen L. Weicksel, with whom she shared 70 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Miles, Sr. and Estella (Marron) Cochran.
Marian was a graduate of the Southern Lancaster County Joint High School, class of 1948. After high school she enrolled in the Lancaster General School of Nursing, becoming an R.N. in 1951. Marian went on to work as an R.N. for Lancaster General Hospital and retired with 25 years of service.
Marian was talented musically, was a life-long member of her church choir, and passed her love of music on to her family. She and Glen were prolific gardeners, having a pristine vegetable garden with beautiful vegetables. Marian was an intrepid walker, walking nearly every day of her life. She especially enjoyed her trips to the beach, Bermuda, and Hawaii. Marian was a member of Union Presbyterian Church for 74 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Diane Weicksel, of Reynoldsburg, OH, and Susan (Earl) Mull, of Quarryville; brother, Miles Cochran, Jr., of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Andrew (Elisabeth Turchi) Smeltz, and Jasmine (Chris) Burrell-Curry; and great-grandchildren, Alexander and Theresa Smeltz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Cochran, and a son-in-law, James Smeltz, Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536, with a closed-casket visitation at the church from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Union Cemetery.
Marian was a 50-year breast cancer survivor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
