Marian E. Ulmer (Thomas), age 88, passed away on November 26, 2020 as a resident of Moravian Manor in Lititz, Pa. She was born in Newark, NJ and was the daughter of the late Benjamin Llewelyn and Ethel Marie (Kennedy) Thomas. Marian spent her life in service of others and she cared for her parents until their passing, served as a caretaker for several children of Lancaster, PA., and cared for her great-niece for a decade-her favorite years, she would often say.
For more than 40 years, Marian (also known as beloved Aunt Mame and Mammie) had an accomplished career as an administrative assistant. She was a wonderful dancer to the music of her time. As a girl, she was a whiz on the hopscotch pavement and a true student of double dutch. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, Betty Grable and William Holden movies, embroidery, gardenias, the color pink, watching The Waltons on television, Danielle Steel books, peanut butter desserts, and-most of all-stories that ended in true love. Marian was quick with a kind word and never broke a confidence. To be in her presence was to be at ease. Her broad, warm smile, accompanied by her soft and charming voice, will be remembered by so many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ulmer. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Campbell; her brother, Ben Thomas and sister-in-law, Carol; niece, Marian and her husband, Mark; nephew, Roger and his wife, Denise; nieces, Lisa and Sally; and eight great-nieces and nephews, Madison, Jordan, Tyler, Kelli, Samantha, Mimi, Max, and Stephen.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11AM at Whitemarsh Memorial Park 1169 Limekiln Pike Ambler, PA 19002. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moravian Manor 300 W. Lemon St. Lititz, PA 17543. To send condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com