Marian E. Smith, 79, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Wyomissing Health and Rehabilitation Center, Reading PA. Marian was born in Ephrata, PA, the daughter of the late Albert and Mabel (Eshelman) Martin.
For many years she and her husband, Clinton Smith lived in Ft. Pierce, FL where they were in the trucking business. He preceded her in death in 2012.
Marian is survived by her two children: Robin (Ray) Rutter of Lancaster, Lamar (Marion) Miller of Roanoke, VA; one sister, Teresa (Luke) Zeiset of Akron, three brothers: Clair (Carolyn) Martin of Lititz, Glenn (Jean) Martin of Lock Haven, A. Dale (MaryAnn) Martin of Newmanstown, PA. Marian is also survived by grandchildren, step children, and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Marian was preceded in death by two brothers: Gerald T. Martin and Gary Neil Martin.
The family wishes to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff at Wyomissing Rehab and Hospice Care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
