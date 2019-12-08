Marian E. Riexinger, 94, of Millersville, passed away on November 30, 2019 at Oak Leaf Manor South in Millersville. She was the loving wife of the late Earl J. Riexinger. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Martha (Waller) Cunningham.
After graduating from high school, Marian spent much of her career in retail as a Buyer for the former Watt & Shand Department Store.
In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting lap blankets and baby caps for Lancaster General Hospital, reading, sketching, painting, writing poetry, playing pinochle, bingo, and dominos, and was an "ace" at crossword puzzles. Her favorite pastime in the summer was spending as much time as possible in Betterton, MD. She was a former Girl Scout leader and supervised the church kitchen for many years. She endeared herself to everyone she met and was lovingly referred to by her friends and family as "Mrs. R." and "Boss Lady."
She is survived by her two children, Susan Gantz (companion of Don Steffy) of Lancaster, PA and Joseph Riexinger (husband of Diane) of Fort Walton Beach, FL. Also surviving are three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Marian in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery will be announced at a later date. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Oak Leaf Manor South for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory, may be made to Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter - Lancaster Office, 706 Rothsville Rd. #8504, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 S. Hill Dr., Grantville, PA 17028. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
