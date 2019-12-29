Marian E. Riexinger, 94, of Millersville, passed away on November 30, 2019 at Oak Leaf Manor South in Millersville. She was the loving wife of the late Earl J. Riexinger.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, 1210 Maple Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
