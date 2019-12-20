Marian E. Lines, 87, of Lancaster, PA, died on December 18, 2019 at the Long Home Community where she had been a resident for five years. She was born on November 27, 1932 in Ephrata, PA and was the daughter of the late Paul and Caroline (Sheaffer) Hauck.
Marian was educated as a nurse and had previously worked as an RN at Lancaster General and Ephrata Hospitals. During her lifetime she enjoyed reading and doting on her grandchildren. She was fun-loving and quick to laugh.
She was the widow of Lloyd Lines who died on February 20, 2017 and she is survived by her sons; Douglas P. Burkholder of Lancaster, Daryl E. Burkholder married to Susan (Miller), of Akron, PA and a daughter, Donna J. Burkholder of Lancaster; grandchildren, Brent Burkholder, Jillian Olney (Connor), Justine Joseph (Jonathan); a great-granddaughter, Hallie Joseph; and a brother, Paul Hauck (Helen), of Ephrata. Preceding her in death are a sister, Jean Martin and two brothers Richard and Glen Hauck.
The family would like to thank the Long Home staff and residents for the special care and affection they showed Marian during her final days.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 AM at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Service, 528 West Orange Street, (corner of West Orange & Pine Sts.) Lancaster, PA. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Groffs on Friday from 10 AM until the time of service. Private interment will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
