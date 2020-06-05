Marian E. Kauffman, 92, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Overly's Grove Road, New Holland, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Masonic Village after a lengthy illness.
Born in Gap, she was a daughter of the late Ivan and Sally (Leaman) Getz. Her husband, Phares B. Kauffman, died July 17, 1997.
Marian worked as a waitress for many years at the Twin Kiss in New Holland and later at Squireside.
She was a member of Ranck's United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, bird watching, and her Boston Terriers.
Surviving are three children: Gary L. (Sylvia Kieffer) Kauffman of New Holland, Patricia Ann (Robert) Haines of New Holland, and Deborah (Todd) Hillard of New Holland; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a sister, Ruth Baughman of New Jersey.
Preceding her in death are two sons, Donald and Kenneth G. Kauffman; and six siblings, Ivan, Clarence, Bill, John and Raymond Getz, and Alma Urban.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Limeville United Methodist Cemetery. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Marion's memory to Masonic Village, masonicvillages.org/, or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org/. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.