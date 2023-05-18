Marian E. Brandt, 88, of Brunnerville, died peacefully on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Cora Lefever Lockwood. Marian was the loving wife of J. Richard Brandt and they observed their 68th wedding anniversary in February of this year.
She was a 1952 graduate of Paradise High School. Marian was employed as a secretary for Jack Treier Moving Company, Lancaster, previously she worked for Graybill's Dairy, Lititz. She was a faithful member of Calvary Church, Lancaster; and attended Women's Ministry Activities at Middle Creek Church, Lititz. An avid reader throughout her life, she also enjoyed snowmobiling with her husband.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Richard, is a son, James M. "Jim" husband of Donna Brandt of Lebanon, three grandchildren: Nathan, Heather, Rebecca, and a sister, Edith Herr of Lititz. Preceding her in death is a son, Carl B. Brandt and a grandson, David Brandt.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marian's funeral service from the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 5:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be at the Erisman Mennonite Cemetery, 8 South Erisman Road, Manheim, on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Marian's memory to: Middle Creek Church Women's Ministry, 351 West Middle Creek Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com