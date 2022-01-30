Marian E. Behney, 93, of Columbia, PA, formerly of Willow Street, PA passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Susquehanna Health & Wellness Nursing Home.
She was a seamstress for multiple clothing and drapery factories. Marian loved knitting and crocheting. She also loved boating and crabbing on the Delaware river, where she had a cabin and boat.
Marian is survived by a son, Robert Behney, Jr., of Tower City, PA, stepsons, Douglas Singleton, husband of Carlene, of Newbury Park, CA, James Singleton, husband of Carol, of Columbia, PA and a stepdaughter Roxanne Landis, of Liberty, PA. She was preceded in death by sisters, Emma, Nancy, and Edna, and brother David Eberly. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sofia Eberly.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Colemanville United Methodist Church Cemetery in Conestoga, PA.
