Marian C. Miller, 74, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Marian Holby.
Marian was employed for 38 years for Arrow Consulting Inc., Lititz, where she worked in the accounting department. She enjoyed the company of her family and going to the beach.
She is survived by her daughter, Erica A. wife of Jon Flowers; son, Austin M. Miller; four grandchildren, Hallie Stuber, Kenna, Declan, and Brendan Miller. Her sister, Shirley wife of Edward Falk, also survives. A brother, Clair Holby, Jr., preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.