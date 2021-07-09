Marian B. Musser, 83, of the Richland Christian Home, formerly of Myerstown, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 in the Reading Hospital, West Reading, PA. She was the wife of the late Samuel G. Musser who died July 6, 2018. She was born in Warwick Township, Lancaster County on October 12, 1937, daughter of the late Melvin and Edwina (Bowers) Weaver.
Marian was a member of the Hamlin Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by children, Lena Mae Hoover and husband Chester of Ephrata; S. Gerald Musser and wife Karen (Nolt) of Palmyra; Edwina Brubacker and husband David of Loyal, WI; Carolyn Brubacker and husband Willard of Stratford, WI; Jeanette Martin and husband Marlin of Saguache, CO; 30 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren; brother, Carl Weaver and wife Erla (Hurst) of Ephrata; sisters, Ella Hurst wife of the late Marvin of Fivepointville; Pauline Sensenig and husband John of Nottingham; brother-in-law, Earl Ray Sensenig of New Holland. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Sensenig and two infant brothers.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 9:30 AM at Hamlin Mennonite Church, 2284 Mt. Zion Road, Lebanon, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 5 PM to 8 PM at Hamlin Mennonite Church.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements, www.clauserfh.com
