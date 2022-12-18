Marian B. Kreider, 94, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022 at The Mennonite Home Communities, Lancaster, PA. She was the wife of the late Aldus P. Kreider with whom she shared over 55 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Ada Herr Bender.
Marian was a 1947 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School. After High School, she worked for Armstrong Cork Company and later she worked for Carter's of Leola. She was a long-time member of Lancaster First Church of God since 1948. She sang in the Church choir for over 20 years, served on the Church council and was an active member of "55 Plus." She was at one time the President of CGWM for a short time.
In Marian's earlier years, she enjoyed camping and spending time with family. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling and playing golf well into her 80s. She enjoyed reading and doing puzzles until her eyesight failed. She especially enjoyed playing cards with her good friends at Woodcrest Villa.
She is lovingly survived by her children, Kathy Ann Hoopes, Lancaster, PA and Jeffrey D., husband of Juanita Kreider, Terre Hill, PA; four grandchildren, Joseph Kreider, Jennifer, wife of Tom Braun, Clayton, husband of Christy Kreider, and Jeffrey Kreider, husband of Megan Kreider and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Harry, Nelson, Warren, Eugene, and John Lloyd Bender and sister, Clara Judith.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marian's Funeral Service at Chestnut Hill Church, (formerly Lancaster First Church of God), 344 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Dean Vander Wiele officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment at Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
