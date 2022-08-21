Marian Arlene Sweigart, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on August 18, 2022 at Ware Presbyterian Village. She was the loving wife of the late LeRoy Sweigart who preceded her in death. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late C. Lloyd and Esther (Myer) Groff.
After graduating from high school, Marian spent much of her adult life as a homemaker. In her later years she drove school bus and worked for S. Clyde Weaver, Inc. A true servant to the Lord, Marian spent much of her free time volunteering at Grace Baptist Church in a variety of capacities.
She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Kreider (wife of Lewis) of Quarryville, PA and Dawn Brady (wife of Douglas) of Katy, TX. Also surviving are grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan, Andrea and Amie and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Madelynn, Morgan and Mackenzie. Also surviving is a sister, Gladys Ulmer.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Donald L. Sweigart and by an infant son Kenneth.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566 on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hempfield Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one's choice. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit:
BeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097