Marian A. Canfield, age 95 of Tipp City, OH passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. Marian was born August 13, 1925 in Springville, PA to the late Leland and Melvina Avery. Marian is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Harry S. Canfield of 54 years, who passed away in 2006. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan J. Canfield of Ephrata, PA and Jean C. (William) Liette of Tipp City, OH.
Marian was a graduate of Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing in Scranton, PA. She received her Bachelor of Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. Over her long nursing career, Marian worked as a nursing educator, teaching LPN's in Baltimore, MD and as a nurse at the U.S. Air Force Base in San Rafael, CA. She worked as a nurse at Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster, PA and at Dr. Robert Krissinger's family practice for over 30 years in Lancaster, PA. Marian enjoyed her entire nursing experience and career.
Marian and Harry were active members of the Bethel Mennonite Church in Lancaster, PA for many years. She enjoyed many hobbies, including antiquing and gardening.
Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster, PA.
Contributions may be made in loving memory of Marian to the Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, 3230 North County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.
