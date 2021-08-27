Maria Y. Rodriguez Olivieri, 66, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Villalba, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of the late Adolfo Rodriguez and Carmen Olivieri.
She was educated in Puerto Rico where she received her Bachelor's degree. Maria worked several places throughout the years but most of her life helped raise and care for her family.
Maria was a kind, religious woman who gave very good advice to the people who asked. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who cared deeply for her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Hermarie Santiago wife of Brian, Desiree Santiago both of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Camila, Leah and Lailah. She is also survived by six siblings, Jose Rodriguez, Jorge Rodriguez, Noelia Rodriguez, Judith Rodriguez, Javier Rodriguez, Adolfo Rodriguez and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Santiago and brother, Doel Rodriguez.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Family of Christian Churches, 103 Locust St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received at the church on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 2-7 PM and again at the church on Monday from 10-11 AM. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
