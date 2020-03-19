Maria Vargas

Maria R. Vargas, 56, of Kissimmee, FL, previously of Lancaster, passed away very unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Englewood, Colorado. Born in Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of Irma (Perez) Rivera and the late Jose Rivera.
Maria found her calling very early in life. For over 30 years she dedicated herself to helping others as an operating room nurse. She found a great joy in life caring for others. In her free time, she enjoyed baking as well as freestyle and salsa dancing. She also loved watching boxing with her husband. You could always find her cheering for Earl Spence, Jr. and Vasyl Lomachenko.
She will be missed by all who knew her but especially her mother Irma; husband, Joe Vargas; children, Jaclyn L. Beepat, Julia C. Vargas, Jonathan J. Vargas, Corine Vargas, Chanel Vargas, and Joseph Vargas; siblings, Maritza Rodriguez, Jose L. Rivera, Carmen Ortiz, and Francis Rivera; as well as a host of grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10AM-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with a service promptly at 11AM. Interment to follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »