Maria T Ferguson, 90, of the Mennonite Home and formerly of Willow Street, met her heavenly Father on March 28, 2020.
Maria T Waitzbauer was born in Grafenbach in the province of Niederösterreich, Austria. She was the daughter of Johann and Maria (Bimashofer) Waitzbauer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husbands Eugene A Dunlap in 1974; and Jack D Ferguson in 2012; and her son Eugene A Dunlap, Jr in 1960.
Maria dearly loved her family and was dearly loved by them. Her kindness was ever-present in all of her deeds. Maria had an infectious smile. Whenever she would see someone special, she would clap her hands and smile with joy to see them. She raised two young daughters as a single mother. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking…especially for others. She was a long-time member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and a woman of very strong faith.
Maria is survived by daughters, Maria Oblender and Sharon Wingenroth, wife of the late Rick Wingenroth, both of Lancaster; a stepdaughter Nancy (wife of Christopher Barton), Marietta; a stepson Thomas Ferguson (husband of Joanna), Lititz; 2 step granddaughters, Janice Downs and Audrey Ferguson. Maria is survived by extended family living in Austria. She was also preceded in death by two brothers Erwin and Hanzel Waitzbauer; and a step granddaughter, Emily Barton.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be a public Memorial Service to celebrate her life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Maria can be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Redeemer Lutheran Church, 818 5th Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »