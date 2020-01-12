Maria Rosina "Rose" (Spadea Anello) Madonna, 89 of Lancaster, PA passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Gasperina, Italy she was the daughter of the late Maria Teresa (Qualtiere) and Nicola Spadea Anello. She was married to the late Joseph Madonna for over 58 years.
Rose was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church for over 60 years. She enjoyed watching Joe play bocce and following her grandchildren's sporting events. She was a member of the Italian American Citizens club, and was a current member of the Lancaster Italian Culture Society. Rose was a dedicated homemaker known for her phenomenal meals, cooking everything from her head and heart. She enjoyed watching her daytime television, especially EWTN and was a Philadelphia Eagles fan. She enjoyed the fact that we celebrated her birthday around the Super Bowl every year. Despite passing years she insisted she never got "old." Rose put everyone first, even to her last breath and death. Most of all, Rose cherished spending time with her family, and talking to her friends and relatives on the phone. She will be remembered for her heart of gold and tenaciousness. The family would like to thank Long Community Personal Care - Dogwood, Landis Homes Rehab, Brethren Village Skilled Care Rehab, and Cardiology units at Lancaster General Hospital Penn Medicine, for the wonderful care given to Rose.
Rose is survived by her children, Mary Jane Lehman, wife of Bob Lehman, Tony Madonna, husband of Sharon, and Teresa Madonna, wife of Dr. Stacey Mazzacco, all of Lancaster. Also surviving are her siblings, Lina Fossella, wife of Enzo of Massachusetts, Gregorio "George" Spadea Anello, husband of Rosette of Lancaster, and Rina Lupica of Gasperina, Italy, and her 4 grandchildren, Andrew Madonna, husband of Sarah, Matthew Madonna, husband of Sarah, Erica Lehman, and Robert Lehman, husband of Jennifer, as well as two great-grandchildren, Kai and Cora Madonna. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and her extended family members in Italy and France. Also surviving is her sister-in-law Pina, of Gasperina, Italy, wife of Rose's deceased brother Vincent.
Friends and family will be received from 6-8PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with Father Tri Luong as Celebrant. A church viewing will be held prior from 11:15AM until the time of mass. Interment at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Rose's memory to St. Anne's Catholic Church at the above address, the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
