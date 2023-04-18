Maria Papademetriou, 98, died peacefully at home with her children around her on April 16, Orthodox Easter Sunday. She was born the daughter of Stamatios Monahas and Stamatia Alahioti Monahas in Asfendiou, Kos, Greece. Maria was married to the late Theodore Papademetriou.
She worked with her late husband at their Fulton Restaurant for many years and later retired from the housekeeping staff at LGH. She was known for making an excellent Greek pastry, Finikia, as well as her stuffed grape leaves. She loved her Annunciation Greek Church and always helped prepare for their famous food bazaar. She was an active member of Philoptohos, a women's charity organization of the church, and a member of the Pan-Coan Society. Maria walked for CROP for many years well into her 80's and was acknowledged for her charitable contributions by the Lancaster County Council of Churches.
She had a great sense of humor and would often recite funny old Greek poems. In her later years, she faced some health issues but usually recovered with the help of a visit from her priest, viewing Wheel of Fortune, and eating a steak sandwich! Her annual request would be that she could put her feet in the ocean. Most of all, she was a loving, kind, and unselfish wife, mother, and grandmother.
She said she was blessed with a good husband, children, and her family of many wonderful nephews, nieces, and cousins in the U.S., Greece, Australia, and Canada. Her church "family" showered her with love and prayers. Her longevity was due to her fantastic family doctor, Dr. Nikitas Zervanos, who looked after her with such great care. Thanks also to Dr. Oftedal at the Womens and Babies Practice and Hospice for her recent care.
Maria is survived by her three children: Stella Papademetriou of Lancaster, Nancy St. Clair (Patrick) of Dale City, VA, and Thomas of Huntington Beach, CA (partner Brendon Perkins). She had two stepchildren: Barbara and Gus Papademetriou, of Lancaster. Maria had five grandchildren; Patrick St. Clair (Liza), Tad St. Clair (Shannon), Tim St. Clair (Viviana), Christopher (Tricia) and Sharon Papademetriou, and she had eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Katina Maounis Gervosilis, her brother, Mihali Monahas, and stepdaughter Mary Papademetriou. Surviving her are her brother, Vaso Monahas, and sisters, Toula Kallinikos and Evankella Koulianos, all of Australia; a sister Christina Keares of Greece; and a sister Kaliopi Gerovasilis of Lancaster.
She is now free of pain and in God's hands. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Philoptohos Society, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church both at 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603, or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
The family will greet guests on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. A Funeral service will be held at the church on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10:30 AM. A viewing will also be held on Thursday from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment to follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
