Maria M. Braiotta

After a long illness, Maria Monika (Karlinsky) Braiotta of Lititz, PA died peacefully with her husband Carmen at her side. She was born June 22, 1950 in Stamford, CT to Gisela (Moritz) Karlinsky of Berlin, Germany and Michael Karlinsky of Devils Lake, ND.
Maria had an uncanny strength for creating the life she wanted, despite all obstacles. Unhappy with her home life, she moved out at age 17, supporting herself while finishing high school. She was not able to attend college, but her gifts and dedication enabled her to earn an executive position at D'Agostino Supermarkets. Though her own childhood was difficult and her job demanding, Maria was a devoted mother who raised her children Chris and Mandy in a warm and supportive home.
Maria was an excellent self-taught cook and avid reader. She loved to travel, especially to Hawaii where she and Carmen married in 1969. They'd met as teenagers and never parted. Their marriage was an inspiration to all who knew them. In 2019, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a joyous party attended by family and friends.
Maria is survived by her husband Carmen Braiotta of Lititz, PA; son Chris Braiotta (Emily Arkin) of Medford, MA; daughter Mandy (Braiotta) Perito (Joe Perito) and grandson Lorenzo of Greenwich, CT; sister Veronica Karlinsky of MN; and niece Nicole Nottingham of CO.
Funeral Services for Maria will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »