Maria Lynne Harter, 50, of Manassas, VA, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Born in Ephrata, Maria was a daughter of Kathleen (Sloat) Ebling and the late Warren Ebling. She was the loving wife of 28 years to Daniel Harter.
Maria was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1989. She earned an Associates of Nursing at Prince George’s Community College in 1996 and was a Registered Nurse. She treated her patients with care and thoughtfulness. Maria enjoyed tap dancing, exercise classes at the gym, and martial arts, she was always moving. She earned a black belt in Krav Maga, a red belt in Hapkido, and studied Jiu Jitsu and Aikido. Maria spent many years dancing in Spotlight recitals with her daughter, Stephanie. Maria was a fighter in everything she attempted. She was also active in her church. She loved vacationing with her family in Brigantine, NJ. Her tenacious spirit bolstered those around her to work harder.
In addition to her husband and mother, Maria is survived by two children, Stephanie and Michael; a brother Matthew Ebling, several cousins, and three nephews.
A funeral service will be held for Maria in Manassas, VA. A graveside service will be held Tues., Dec. 28th at 1:00 p.m. in Swamp Cemetery, Swamp Church Rd., Reinholds, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://themmrf.org.