Maria Luise Herr, 91, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born in Fritzlar, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Konrad Schanze. Maria met her late husband, Thaddeus W. Herr while she was serving in the American Red Cross during WWII. Thaddeus died in 1998.
Maria was a housewife and worked in the bakery at the former Willow Valley Bake Shop. She attended Mt. Hope United Methodist Church. A real people person, she loved visiting shut-ins and also browsing through consignment shops.
Maria is survived by her son, Konrad K. Herr, of Quarryville, and a brother Walter Schanze. Along with her parents, and husband, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Karen L. Izenour, a brother Kurt, and sister, Corolla.
Funeral Services will be at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope United Methodist Cemetery. Friends will have an opportunity to visit with Konrad prior to the funeral from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m.
Please omit flowers; contributions may be made in Maria's memory to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
