Maria Lopez Rodriguez, 90, of Lancaster passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the evening of Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Orocouis, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Marcelina Rodriguez and Bautista Lopez. She was the loving wife to the late Visitacion Ortiz.
Maria was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of San Juan Bastista Catholic Church and was a member of the Legion of Mary. She was a talented seamstress and loved to knit. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
Maria is survived by her children: Eriel Lopez, Ana Delia Lopez, Maria Gascot, Angel L. Serrano, Sr., Wilfredo Serrano, Iris Ortiz and Maria Ortiz; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, a host of great-great-grandchildren; 4 siblings and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings.
A drive by viewing will be held from 12PM to 1PM on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Pike, Lititz PA 17543. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flower memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or a Catholic Charity of one's choice. To leave a memorial condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »