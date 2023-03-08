Maria L. Witwer, 76, of Lancaster passed away March 4, 2023. She was born to the late Evaristo and Maria Caban in Lares Puerto Rico. Maria spent 21 years as general labor at Tyson Food company, where she retired from.
Maria was devout in her faith and dedicated much of her time to her church, The Spanish First Assembly of God. She was the secretary of the nursery department, and she was apart of the choir. She was a great cook and participated in many church bake sales. Maria was feisty and full of spirit. She also had a talent for turning quarters into dollars. She was well known and well liked in the community and loved dearly by her friends and family.
Left to treasure her memory is her husband of nearly 32 years Paul D. Witwer, Jr; her former husband Carlos Torres and their daughter Adalyn Torres; her grandchildren Ricardo Vargas, Sergio Vargas, and Angel Oliveras; her brother Evaristo Caban and his wife Virginia; and her great-grandchildren Jahire, Janiya, Ricardo, Myliana, Johnathan, Carlos, Sandra Lee and Zion Dior. Along with her parents, Maria is preceded in her passing by her siblings Adia Caban, Angel L. Caban and Bienvenido Caban.
Family invites guests to a viewing Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, from 6 to 8 PM. A funeral service will take place Friday, March 10, 2023, at the First Spanish Assembly of God, 626 South Duke Street, at 11 AM. A viewing will take place one hour prior to service. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
