Maria Galanti, 90, died on May 3, 2020, in York, PA, at the home of her daughter Cathy.

Maria was born in Rome, Italy, on February 11, 1930, a daughter of the late Alfredo and Caterina Galanti. She is survived by her daughters Cathy Dunn, wife of Norman Lightner, and Victoria Denlinger, wife of Richard; grandchildren Rick, Tony, Luke, and Julia; step-grandchildren Peter, Lora, Mike, Greg, and Kate; and great-grandchildren Mason, Brooklyn, Zane, and Miles.

She came to Lancaster from Florence, Italy, as a war bride in 1947 and graduated from Emile's Beauty School in 1955. She was the owner and operator of the Florentine Beauty Salon until her retirement in 2015.

Maria was a member of the Lancaster Italian Cultural Society and loved cruising, ballroom dancing, and watching Jeopardy.

A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Olivia's House, 830 S. George Street, York, PA 17403, or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com

