Maria Estella Longoria Jones, 97, of Columbia, passed away in her sleep on March 12, 2022 at the Susquehanna Rehabilitation Health Care Center where she has resided since 2017. She was the wife of the late Harold J. Jones who preceded her in death in 1985. They met prior to his deployment to the Philippines during WWII.
Born in Santa Rita, TX, she was the daughter of the late Eugenio and Ana Trevano Longoria. She retired as the finance manager at the former Columbia Hospital and attended St. Peter Catholic Church, Columbia.
Surviving is her sister Irma Garcia of Texas, nieces and nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held in Washington Boro Cemetery on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Augustine Joseph, officiating.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »