Maria Del Carmen Piedra, 72, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Cuba, she was the daughter of the late Nilo Soto and Cecilia Perez. Maria was the wife of Lazaro Piedra Medina of Mount Joy. Also surviving are three children, Lazaro Serafin Piedra Soto, husband of Leisy of Mount Joy, Maria Piedra-Lippold, wife of Michael of Bainbridge, and Juan Carlos Piedra, fiancé of Shannon Heim of Maytown; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Maria retired from QVC working in the returns department. She was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping. Most of all, Maria cherished the time she spent with her family.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Rosalva Soto.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com