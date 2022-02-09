Maria C. (Torres) Soders, 73, of Lancaster, passed away at her home on February 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Aurelia Rodriquez and Angel Torres. Maria was the loving wife of John Soders, Jr. for over 50 years until his passing in February 2021.
Maria cared deeply for her family. She went out of her way to always serve others. She never wanted anyone to worry about her.
Maria’s love will live on in her son, Adam Soders, husband of Kristel; grandsons, Hunter J. Soders and Austen M. Soders; stepdaughters, Onita K. Saam, Donna Centini, Viola Michrina and Pauline Mowery; stepsons, John Soders III, Keith Soders and Wade Soders; 16 step grandchildren; sisters: Elba and Elisaida, both of Lancaster, Ramonita Torres, Amalia Torres, and Eva Torres, and brothers: Miguel Torres, Angelo Torres, and Jimmy Torres. She was preceded in passing by her husband, and a sister, Maria del C. Torres.
A private family viewing will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory in Millersville on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 1:30 – 2:30 PM. Interment to follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
